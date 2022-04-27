Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 27, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Windsor Police Department will host Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 8 to 1 pm.

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue and proper disposal of unused drugs can save lives and protect the environment.

Unused and expired prescription medications can be dropped off at 200 N. 11th St.

The service is in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration and is free to the public with no questions asked.

Community Justice Alternatives Celebrates a New Name and Facility Expansion.

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners and other community officials recently filled a room to celebrate the renaming of Larimer County Criminal Justice Services to Community Justice Alternatives.

They also previewed the expansion of Larimer County Alternative Sentencing building, that will create an all-women, 170-bed facility for both Community Corrections and Alternative Sentencing programs.

The new facility expansion will provide services for an all-female facility, adding just over 50,000 square feet bringing the total to over 100,000 square feet to increase the capacity of alternative sentencing programs that provide rehabilitation and treatment.

For more information visit larimer.org/cja

