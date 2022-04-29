Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 29, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here’s the script:

Spargtoberfest Foundation, in Wellington, has announced four fundraising events for 2022.

Those events are their:

1st Annual Music Festival, on Saturday, May 21st.

The 1st Annual Food Truck Rally on Saturday, July 23

The 1st Annual Fundo Bike Ride and Family Festival On Saturday, August 6

And the 2nd Annual 5K and Family Festival on September 17

Proceeds from all these events go to the Wellington Food Bank, the Wellington Waverly Kiwanis Club, and the American Legion Wellington Post 176.

For more information visit spargebrew.com

Our photo of the week is on our website and social media pages today — It’s a beautiful shot of a furry friend, sniffing an awesome spring flower.

Joalie Alldredge shot it, this is the second time she has been selected for our photo of the week.

And, in our New SCENE section… Local Author Tim Van Schmidt writes about the Dalai Lama’s historic visit in 2006.

The Dalai Lama blessed the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya at the Shambhala Mountain Center, now the Drala Mountain Center, in Red Feather Lakes.

He also accepted the first Living Peace Award there. The Dalai Lama, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

It’s a historic re-cap with wonderful pictures of the Great Stupa.

