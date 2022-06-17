Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 17, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here is your June 17th update.

——

Recently, McWhinney and AHV Communities announced they will be co-developing Built-for-Rent® homes at McWhinney’s 1,100-acre Baseline community in Broomfield, and at Kinston, within its 3,000-acre Centerra master-planned community in Loveland.

Ray Pittman, President & CEO at McWhinney says built-for-rent homes are a great option for those who aren’t ready to buy or need something larger than an apartment home.

The developers expect to break ground soon on 200 of the over 400 planned homes.

—

In this week’s North Forty Gardener column, we have Garden Gadgets!

Get your hands on a hori-hori (Japanese for dig-dig) or soil knife, even a simple bucket, and many more ideas.

Our friends at Gardens on Spring Creek have the suggestions.

—-

And, the photo of the week… it’s from Sarah Brown in Longmont. She sent us a photo of Hot Air Balloons flying up and down the front range. She snapped the shot on a beautiful spring day.

See it on our social media pages, or website today.

Send us your photo – selected photographers get a $25 gift certificate to Sanderosa Art Gallery in LaPorte. Send it to yourphotos@northfortynews.com