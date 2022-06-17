Today’s Weather: 6/17/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds followed with a possible stray shower or thunderstorm, as well. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|66
|98
|61
|Berthoud
|0
|66
|96
|62
|Fort Collins
|1
|65
|96
|63
|Greeley
|1
|68
|99
|62
|Laporte
|0
|67
|94
|63
|Livermore
|6
|64
|90
|61
|Loveland
|2
|68
|96
|63
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|61
|78
|57
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|3
|61
|94
|63
|Wellington
|0
|67
|95
|62
|Windsor
|0
|66
|98
|61
|*As of June 17, 2022 7:30am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment