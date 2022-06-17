Today’s Weather: 6/17/22

June 17, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds followed with a possible stray shower or thunderstorm, as well. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 66 98 61
Berthoud 0 66 96 62
Fort Collins 1 65 96 63
Greeley 1 68 99 62
Laporte 0 67 94 63
Livermore 6 64 90 61
Loveland 2 68 96 63
Red Feather Lakes 0 61 78 57
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 3 61 94 63
Wellington 0 67 95 62
Windsor 0 66 98 61
*As of June 17, 2022 7:30am

