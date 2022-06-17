Today’s Weather: 6/17/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds followed with a possible stray shower or thunderstorm, as well. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 6 66 98 61 Berthoud 0 66 96 62 Fort Collins 1 65 96 63 Greeley 1 68 99 62 Laporte 0 67 94 63 Livermore 6 64 90 61 Loveland 2 68 96 63 Red Feather Lakes 0 61 78 57 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 3 61 94 63 Wellington 0 67 95 62 Windsor 0 66 98 61 *As of June 17, 2022 7:30am