Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 5, 2022

According to Colorado Parks and wildlife, Bears are out and on the search for food.

We have tips to prevent visits from bears on our website, some of those tips are:

Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.

Takedown bird feeders.

Don’t leave pet food or stock feed outside.

For more information about Living with Bears in Colorado, visit cpw.state.co.us/bears.

—

You may have noticed no more plastic bags at grocery stores in Fort Collins. Effective May 1, the city has banned plastic bags. Customers will now also be charged 10-cents for each paper bag used.

The ban on plastic bags is part of the City’s Disposable Bag Ordinance, passed by voters in the April 2021 election.

For more information visit ourcity.fcgov.com/plastics.

—-

On our website today, we have a profile of a Greeley Native, serving in the US NAVY.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesus Segura serves the U.S. Navy at the Priority Material Office operating out of Sigonella, Italy.

Segura joined the Navy 13 years ago. Today, Segura serves as a logistics specialist.

Segura attended Independence High School in Greeley and graduated in 2008.

He says, he has a lot of family and friends in the military, and he’s proud to serve.

—-