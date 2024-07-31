10 Things to Pay For with Crypto in Colorado

Cryptocurrency is more famous now than it has ever been and this means that more people are using various tokens. The crypto sector has never been short of assets and this is good news for anyone who is interested in them.

But what exactly can you buy with cryptocurrency? Crypto assets are both investment vehicles and currencies and you might be surprised by the types of things that you can buy with digital assets, including in Colorado. While this is by no means exhaustive, here are the things you can pay for with crypto:

Food

Fun fact: one of the first purchases with crypto ever was two Papa John’s pizzas. As such, it comes as no surprise that you can buy food with cryptocurrency, even in Colorado. Quiznos, for example, accepts cryptocurrency in several locations throughout the state. Other chains that you can buy from with crypto include Starbucks and even some KFC, Chipotle, and Burger King locations.

There are also local establishments like Pho-Nominal Vietnamese Restaurant in Colorado Springs that take cryptocurrency. Whether you want to patronize a local establishment or a national chain, check with their website to see if they do take crypto and if so, what tokens are accepted.

Gambling

Quiet as it is sometimes kept, it is possible to gamble with cryptocurrency. This is because several online casinos have started accepting crypto either exclusively or alongside fiat currency. They also tend to offer everything from traditional casino games to modern offerings so whatever your tastes you will probably get your needs met at an online casino like those recommended by Crypto Casinos Limited.

Before you begin using a crypto betting site, however, you should find out what tokens they accept as there are some that accept multiple tokens and some dedicated to a single one. But just like with the games, you will probably find one that accepts your token of choice.

Utilities

Another thing you can do with cryptocurrency is pay your bills like electricity, water, streaming subscriptions, and so on. Most utility companies don’t take crypto but there are services such as BitPay and Sprintz Finance that allow you to pay your bills using crypto.

This usually involves you depositing crypto into your account, the service converting that crypto to fiat, and your bills being paid. Since most of these are recurring, you can essentially have most of your living expenses paid with crypto without any issue. And because these services operate around the world, Colorado residents can enjoy them as well.

Rent and Mortgages

Compared to paying utilities, paying rent and mortgages in crypto is a bit trickier. If you’re looking to pay your rent in crypto, you can always speak to your landlord and see if they will be willing to accept digital assets from you. Mortgages can be paid in crypto, in some cases, depending on your lender. Some lenders accept crypto for mortgage agreements and it is worth finding out if yours is one of them.

Services like BitPay also allow users to pay rent expenses, in some cases. It operates the same way that the bill-paying service does and is worth looking into.

Gift Cards

Gift cards can be an amazing way to share love with friends and family. They can also be a good way to spend your cryptocurrency thanks to companies like Bitrefill, CoinsBee, and Gift Off. When shopping with these sites, you can buy gift cards for some of the best-known brands in the market and pay with crypto.

This can also act as a workaround for when you want to buy from a brand that doesn’t accept crypto. If you’re looking to treat yourself or a friend, you might want to consider spending your crypto this way.

Electronics

Buying electronics with crypto depends on a few factors. Believe it or not, your local electronics retailer might just accept crypto and there is no harm in asking. Companies like Microsoft also accept cryptocurrency for their products and have done so for a few years now.

You can also turn to middleman sites like Bitrefill that offer not just gift cards but directories of companies that will take cryptocurrency. If you have a crypto credit or debit card, you can buy the electronics directly from a retailer. Either way, there are several avenues to spend your crypto on electronics.

Clothes

Getting stylish clothes is easier than ever before thanks to cryptocurrency. While not as widely used as crypto, there are several clothing brands that accept digital assets for their products. These include Gucci, Farfetch, and SSENSE.

There are also several clothing stores you can buy gift cards for using crypto such as ASOS, Shein, and much more.

Cars

There are several ways to both buy cars and pay for car-related expenses using cryptocurrency. The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles, for example, accepts crypto for online DMV transactions.

As for the car itself, there are services like BitCar that will let you buy a car online using crypto. On the luxury car front, Ferrari famously began taking crypto for its cars a few years ago and this program is still in operation. Tesla also accepts Dogecoin as a means of payment for its cars and more car companies might also begin taking crypto soon. And, as we’ve said before, you can always reach out to a local establishment to see if they would be open to crypto payments.

Hotels

Because crypto has gone global, there are several ways that you can stay at hotels while paying with digital assets. A major pioneer within this sector is Travala, which has access to thousands of hotels around the world and all payments can be made in cryptocurrency.

You also have establishments like the Kessler Collection Hotels which takes cryptocurrency and has a location in Colorado. This is thanks to a collaboration with BitPay which also helps customers book hotels with crypto.

Flights

Currently, most airlines do not directly accept cryptocurrency as a means of payment but there are several third-party sites you can use instead. Alternative Airlines, Travala, BitPay, Cheap Airlines, and others allow you to book flights using several payment methods, including cryptocurrency.

Using one of these sites, you can spend dozens of tokens and get to wherever you want, all with the power of crypto.

Conclusion

The beauty of cryptocurrency is that there is so much that can be done with it. It is easy to dismiss crypto as being merely an investment vehicle but this doesn’t scratch the surface of what it can do. As we’ve outlined in this article, crypto can be used to pay for food, clothes, and even bigger expenses like rent and hotels.

All of these options are available to Colorado residents, though some are easier to access than others, Ultimately, spending crypto with ease might require a bit of digging and perhaps the use of a third-party app. But if you are committed to making the most of your cryptocurrency, there are avenues to help you, whether you want to spend crypto every day or once in a while.

Of course, make sure to practice proper token storage and safety whenever you use any of these services.