How Could Bogdan Bogdanovic Join Nikola Jokic on the Nuggets?

The Balkan peninsula keeps making incredible athletes who shine with the right team. We’ve all heard of Nikola Jokic and his successes, but plenty of young upstarts could stand side by side with the NBA star. We all love to put together our dream team made of basketball superstars, and sometimes, it only takes a single spark to light up anyone’s imagination. Such a chance meeting was in Sombor, Serbia, where reporters spotted Bogdan Bogdanovic playing for the Atlanta Hawks as a shooting guard, chatting with Nikola Jokic while they enjoyed a horse race, Jokic’s famous passion and hobby.

What they were talking about on the bleachers is anyone's guess, but we believe a possible transfer and a team-up could happen.

But how can such a transfer occur? Bogdan Bogdanovic still has three years left to do in the Hawks before he can move on, and it’s worth noting that his final year remains a team option. The dynamic Serbian duo will perform together at the current Paris Olympics and play for their country. Their performance could indicate a prospect and early players can use crypto gambling sites to place their bets on the potential outcomes. But, until that future happens, some other pieces need to fall in place. To attract Bogdanovic over to the Nuggets, besides offering him a chance to play alongside an NBA superstar and a fellow countryman, the contract should include a high salary, a guaranteed future first-round pick, and a young prospect.

Should the Nuggets offer such a sweaty deal, it would be hard for Bogdanovic to refuse, but experts believe that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also needs to leave the Nuggets to make space for Bogdanovic. Should the Denver Nuggets fall below the second apron they would also have to forfeit Reggie Jackson and Michael Porter Junior as a trade-off for potentially acquiring Bogdan Bogdanovic. Many believe such a trade would still favor the Denver Nuggets as the duo could exhibit astounding synergy.

We’ll all see a sneak preview of the upcoming tandem in the forthcoming USA vs. Serbia Paris Olympic match. Numbers talk best, and the past season was good for Bogdanovic, who averaged almost 17 points per game with over 3 assists and 3.4 rebounds while flying for the Hawks. Yes, Jokic earned his third NBA MVP award, but Bogdanovic is not there to steal the spotlight but to boost the team. As a shooting guard, he must make as many points as possible while playing a steel defense. This combination of offense and defense makes Bogdanovic a sought-after addition to any team, even with a rookie contract, and especially for the Nuggets. Bogdanovic and Jokic together could prove too much for any team that tries to defend against them, and the Peach State fans could see a high wall towering over other teams, should the team-up occur.

Symbolically, it’s always great when team members have synergy and remain friends off-court. The future duo has already exhibited sights of great sportsmanship and friendship, where Bogdanovic lifted the winning trophy after Jokic’s horse won the race. A small gesture in a greater plan and future for the two, where the Denver Nuggets could benefit the most from such a fantastic transfer.