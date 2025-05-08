Always Be Creating Launches Northern Colorado Creative Reuse Hub

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins startup fuses sustainability and artistic expression to support the local community

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A new grassroots initiative in Fort Collins is merging art, sustainability, and community impact. Always Be Creating, an innovative creative reuse store and community hub, has officially launched with a mission to repurpose donated art materials and empower local artists and educators through affordable access and creative education.

The hub, founded by local artist and entrepreneur Tracey Kazimir-Cree, is more than just a store—it’s a movement. The facility accepts donations of lightly used art supplies such as paint, brushes, fabric, yarn, mosaics, and more. These materials are then resold at affordable prices or repurposed for community workshops and classes, keeping usable items out of the landfill while inspiring creative reuse throughout Northern Colorado.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



“We are passionate about turning the ordinary into the extraordinary,” says Kazimir-Cree. “This venture is more than a store—it’s a movement toward sustainable, creative living in our community.”

Through its efforts, Always Be Creating will:

Support sustainability by reducing material waste

Offer affordable art supplies to students, parents, teachers, and creatives

Provide studio spaces, art education, and a rotating local artist gallery

The organization is raising funds through a Kickstarter campaign, where supporters can receive exclusive rewards while helping bring the creative reuse hub to life. Learn more about their mission and progress at alwaysbecreating.art.

Support the Movement

To learn more or donate, visit alwaysbecreating.art or view the Kickstarter campaign.

Source: Tracey Kazimir-Cree, Always Be Creating