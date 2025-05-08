Fort Collins Seeks Public Input on Long-Term Water Efficiency Plan

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community feedback will shape strategies to preserve water resources amid population growth and climate impacts

The City of Fort Collins is asking residents to review and provide input on its draft Water Efficiency Plan (WEP), which will guide water conservation efforts in the Utilities service area in the years ahead.

Community members can view the draft plan and submit comments online at ourcity.fcgov.com/wep. The public comment period is open through June 23. Once feedback is collected, city staff will review and incorporate community insights before presenting the final version to Fort Collins City Council and the Colorado Water Conservation Board for approval later this year.

The plan is the result of months of community engagement and collaboration. Fort Collins Utilities staff prioritized public input during development, ensuring the WEP aligns with local needs and values.

“Thank you to the hundreds of people across Fort Collins who provided feedback on the draft plan,” said Water Conservation Specialist Alice Conovitz. “We hope our community will now take a look and let us know their thoughts, as this plan will guide our conservation work for years to come.”

The City’s Water Efficiency Plan aims to reduce water demand and strengthen resilience as climate change, regional drought, and population growth continue to strain water resources across Northern Colorado. Once adopted, the plan will implement programs and policies that promote water savings and reduce the risk of shortages.

LEARN MORE & PARTICIPATE:

Visit ourcity.fcgov.com/wep to read the draft plan and submit your comments by June 23.



Information provided by the City of Fort Collins.