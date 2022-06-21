Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum presents the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Western Art Show and Sale

The 41st Annual Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Invitational Western Art Show & Sale will take place from Thursday, July 21 to August 14. The Western Art Show features the nation’s top Western artists who bring to life the celebration, the heritage, and the outlook of the American West.

The Opening Reception begins at 3:30 pm on July 21 with the ticket holder preview. At 4:30 pm, guests will hop on a bus for hors d’oeuvres on the lawn of the Governor’s Residence. The exhibit and Jump-the-Gun will open at 6 pm at the Museum. With Jump-the-Gun, patrons can immediately purchase artwork at a premium price. To round out the night, we will have our sales drawing at 7 pm and a western dinner with live music.

If you miss the Opening Reception, you will still have a chance to view and/or purchase art when the Western Art show is released for public viewing on Friday, July 22, and will remain open until August 14.

Admission for the Invitational Western Art Show on July 21:

Member/Volunteer: $165

Non-member: $185

Admission for the Western Art Show from July 22 – August 15:

Included with Museum Admission

Tickets and art are available for view at: cfdartshow.com.