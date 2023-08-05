Neighbor to Neighbor Now Offering Homebuyer Education Class in Spanish

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Free, in-person class taught by industry experts prepares first-time buyers for the homebuying process

Neighbor to Neighbor (N2N), a local nonprofit providing housing stability services in Larimer County for over 50 years, has expanded its free homebuyer education course to begin offering classroom education for Spanish speakers.

N2N began offering services geared towards homeowners in 2009 and has provided an online homebuyer class in Spanish for ten years. “It has been our goal to create the same in-person learning experience for Spanish speakers that we have been providing in English since 1999, and we are proud that this work helps remove potential homeownership barriers for our Spanish-speaking neighbors,” shared Miranda Minton, Senior Homeownership Manager.

From an individual just beginning to explore the option of homeownership to a couple preparing to close on their first home, N2N’s full-day, interactive class is dedicated to helping participants understand and navigate each stage of the decision-making process. N2N selects industry leaders to help teach each class, offering participants access to expert knowledge and a no-pressure opportunity to have their questions answered.

“Our Homeownership Advisory Board is an incredible group of compassionate professionals who are invested in our mission,” expressed N2N Executive Director Kelly Evans. “In teaching our class, they have found the perfect way to contribute to their community by offering what they do best – helping people understand the ins and outs of the home buying process.”

Eight households attended the first Spanish Homebuyer Education Class on June 15, and one family has successfully closed on their first home since participating. Feedback from surveyed participants was positive, with one couple stating, “Me gusta que alla este tipo de clase para primeros compradores. ¡Gracias por tenerlas en español!” (“I like that there is this kind of class for first buyers. Thank you for having them in Spanish!”).

N2N’s homebuyer class is reviewed and approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA), and fulfills the educational requirements for many programs, including Larimer Home Ownership Program (LHoP), United States Department of Agricultural Housing Assistance program, and CHFA. Upon completion of the course, participants receive a homebuyer education certificate which they can provide to their loan officer. Currently, the agency educates over 1300 households yearly, with 85% becoming home buyers.

By securing funding from local businesses, N2N can continue offering its homebuyer education classes for free to all interested community members. In 2023, First Bank, ANB Bank, UCHealth, and Neuhaus Real Estate sponsored the program, allowing N2N to offer 20 classes to the community. The following Spanish language class is scheduled for August 5th, with registration now open at www.n2n.org/hbe.

N2N impacts over 10,000 Larimer County residents each year by preventing and ending homelessness, providing financial health education, youth enrichment programs, homeownership assistance and education, and affordable apartment homes for families and individuals.