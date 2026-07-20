Bass Pro Shops Celebrates Loveland Grand Opening With Conservation Event

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Grand opening festivities on July 22 feature outdoor celebrities, family entertainment, exclusive savings, and support for local conservation efforts.

LOVELAND, Colo. – Bass Pro Shops will celebrate the grand opening of its new Loveland store on Wednesday, July 22, with a free Evening for Conservation that combines family-friendly entertainment, outdoor celebrity appearances, exclusive shopping discounts, and fundraising for local conservation organizations.

Community Message

The celebration begins at 5 p.m. with live music from singer-songwriter Celeste Kellogg, appearances by nationally recognized outdoor personalities, local conservation groups, and interactive activities. The official grand opening ceremony starts at 6 p.m., followed by a ribbon cutting and the opening of the store at 6:30 p.m.

As part of the Evening for Conservation, Bass Pro Shops will donate 15% of sales on most purchases made during the event to local conservation organizations.

Visitors will also find grand opening deals on fishing equipment, hunting gear, outdoor apparel, and other merchandise. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s CLUB Members will receive an additional 10% off almost everything from July 22 through July 26, including sale items. Customers may join the CLUB at the store at no cost.

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Featured guests include outdoor legends Roland Martin, Jimmy Houston, Edwin Evers, Jim Shockey, Eva Shockey, Nate Zelinsky, and Kevin VanDam. Special appearances will also include members of the USA Fly Fishing Team, the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, and Miles the Mascot.

Autograph sessions with celebrity guests will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The new Bass Pro Shops is located at 5945 Bass Pro Drive in Loveland.

Additional information about the grand opening celebration is available at https://basspro.com/loveland.

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Source: Bass Pro Shops