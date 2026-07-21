Modern Band Summit Welcomes Lachi to CSU

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Award-winning artist and disability inclusion advocate brings music, leadership and cultural activism to Fort Collins.

The Modern Band Summit will welcome internationally touring recording artist, music executive and disability inclusion advocate Lachi to Colorado State University on Wednesday, July 22.

Community Message

Born legally blind, Lachi founded RAMPD — Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities — to advance accessibility and disability inclusion throughout the music and entertainment industries. The United Nations-recognized organization has collaborated with companies including Netflix and Live Nation while creating opportunities for a growing global network of professionals with disabilities.

Lachi is also the host of the PBS series “Renegades,” a Recording Academy National Trustee and a producer of a Grammy-nominated album. Her advocacy and creative work have earned recognition from USA Today, Billboard, Forbes and ADCOLOR, along with appearances on national advertising campaigns, TEDx stages and major media outlets.

Event Details

What: Modern Band Summit featuring Lachi

When: Wednesday, July 22, 6 p.m. to midnight

Where: Colorado State University, 900 Oval Drive, Fort Collins

Cost: Ticket options available

More Information: Visit the event listing or ticket page provided by Colorado State University.

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