Berthoud Youth Launch Lemonade Stands

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community event gives young entrepreneurs a chance to practice business skills in downtown Berthoud

Young entrepreneurs will take over downtown Berthoud on Saturday, May 16, as Lemonade Day returns with dozens of youth-run lemonade stands, creative recipes, and hands-on business experience for local kids.

Community Message

Beginning at 10 a.m., families and community members are invited to walk through downtown Berthoud to support young participants as they operate their own one-day businesses. The free event encourages children to learn practical skills, including budgeting, marketing, pricing, customer service, and financial responsibility, in a fun, community-focused setting.

Participants create their own stand concepts, develop lemonade recipes, and attract customers while gaining confidence through real-world entrepreneurship. Organizers say the event is designed to inspire creativity, independence, and leadership among the next generation of Northern Colorado business owners.

The event also gives residents an opportunity to explore downtown Berthoud, support local youth, and enjoy a variety of lemonade creations and treats throughout the community.

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