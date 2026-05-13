Sedona Hills Fire Held at 12 Acres

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Investigators say accidental sparks caused wildfire near Carter Lake as crews protected homes and livestock

New details released Tuesday show the Sedona Hills Fire west of Loveland was accidentally sparked during residential property work, as firefighters from across Northern Colorado stopped the wildfire before it could spread deeper into nearby neighborhoods and open land.

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According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office release, the fire began around 3 p.m. Monday in the Sedona Hills area near Carter Lake after numerous residents reported a large plume of smoke. Fire crews found flames moving uphill through dry grasses and vegetation toward a ridgeline in challenging wind conditions.

Sedona Hills Fire (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Sedona Hills Fire (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Sedona Hills Fire (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Sedona Hills Fire (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Sedona Hills Fire (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Sedona Hills Fire (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)



Sedona Hills Fire (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Sedona Hills Fire (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Sedona Hills Fire (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Sedona Hills Fire (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Sedona Hills Fire (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Sedona Hills Fire (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Sedona Hills Fire (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Sedona Hills Fire (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

The coordinated response was led by the Berthoud Fire Protection District, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from multiple regional agencies. Deputies issued evacuation orders affecting hundreds of emergency alert contacts while firefighters worked on the ground and from the air to stop the fire’s advance.

Two single-engine air tankers and a Type 3 helicopter dropped retardant and water on the fire while crews established containment lines. Authorities later confirmed the wildfire was held to 12.2 acres and reached full containment Monday evening. No homes were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

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Investigators determined the fire was accidentally caused by a man performing work on private property. Officials said the individual cooperated with investigators and was operating within current fire restrictions, so criminal charges are not expected.

The fire served as another reminder of Northern Colorado’s growing wildfire risk heading into summer. Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said recent snowfall was not enough to reverse months of dry conditions and warned residents that “a single spark can cause a wildfire.”

Residents can learn more about wildfire preparedness and defensible space planning through the Larimer County wildfire preparedness page.

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Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office