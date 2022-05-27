Best Hotel Jobs in Denver, Colorado

Denver is a popular destination for tourists exploring a wonderful city and the nearby Rockies. As a result, plenty of world-class hotels in Denver are always on the lookout for talent to staff their establishments. To work in a hotel, you need to have excellent customer service skills in whatever role you occupy, since you are always the face of the business. Whether you’re at the front desk, a manager, the hotel chef, or a cleaner, you need to appreciate the customer’s needs above everything else. This is always the essence of your position.

Naturally, landing a role at the best hotels in Denver is a competitive business. You need to do everything you can to set yourself apart from the rest of the candidates. At the very least, you need a fantastic resume as the foundation of your job application. Check out the best resume examples for inspiration when crafting your professional, eye-catching resume.

This article looks at the different salaries you might expect depending on the position you’re after in a hotel in Denver. It also shares some tips regarding how you might go about receiving an offer for the role you want.

Hotel Jobs in Denver

Hotel and hospitality jobs can vary in salary. However, no matter which roles you’re looking for, you’ll be glad to hear the industry is recovering in the wake of the pandemic, with many hotels actively looking for job seekers.

Let’s explore some of the jobs available in Denver and their average salaries. These are base salaries based on the whole spectrum of hotels.

Hotel manager: $64,989

Hotel housekeeper: $48,008

Hotel maintenance engineer: $75,167

Hotel night auditor: $39,113

Front desk agent: $47,413

Front desk manager: $69,626

Concierge: $47,391

Valet: $41,349

The above roles are hotel-specific. However, hotels are vast complexes needing other staff members to keep things running. For example, a hotel often has a restaurant requiring restaurant staff. It also needs cleaners and janitors. Let’s look at the average salaries for these roles in Denver:

Janitor: $45,682

Cleaner: $40,451

Chef: $57,457

Bartender: $46,180

Server: $43,839

Restaurant manager: $58,649

If you are looking for a role in a hotel in Denver, you will need to establish that you have the skills required to perform in your position since it is a competitive marketplace. Whether you’re looking to get a janitor contract or become a hotel manager, you need to set yourself apart.

Setting Yourself Apart: Tips To Land the Role

You’ll need a stellar job application to get the role you want in the Denver hotel scene. At a minimum, you’ll need a well-crafted, standout resume.

Tailor your resume.

To make your resume stand out from the others, you should customize your resume. Specifically, tailor your resume to the job you’re applying for by referencing clues and hints you find in the job description. You should refer to specific skills and expertise needed to fulfill the role’s responsibilities. Fill your resume with keywords and terminology that are used in the job posting. That way, you frame yourself as a viable candidate while also showing that you have carefully read the job posting.

Craft a fantastic resume.

You should take the time to make the most of the space you have available to you. A resume for a specific job in a Denver hotel should ensure the relevant skills, qualifications, and expertise are visible. Also, you can give your resume a competitive edge with a well-written resume objective to catch the eye of the recruiter.