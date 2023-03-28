Celebrating 84 Years of Powering Communities

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association (PVREA) welcomes all members to join their cooperative at the 84th Annual Meeting on Saturday, April 1, at the Embassy Suites in Loveland.

The Annual Meeting is a staple of the cooperative business model where co-op members gather to review the cooperative’s past year and, depending on election cycles, elect the board of directors.

PVREA members are invited to attend the morning meeting for food, fellowship, and the opportunity to engage with their cooperative. Members will hear from local, statewide, and regional utility leaders as they review the past year and look ahead at the energy industry’s future.

Details about the meeting, including member RSVP information, can be found online at https://pvrea.coop/annualmeeting

PVREA Annual Meeting Details

Date: Saturday, April 1

Registration: 7:30 to 9:00 am

Buffet Breakfast Begins: 8:00 am

Door Prizes Start: 8:15 am

Business Meeting Begins: 9:00 am

Location: Embassy Suites Hotel, John Q. Hammons Conference Center

4705 Clydesdale Pkwy, Loveland, CO 80538

Members are asked to RSVP in advance by calling 800.432.1012 during business hours or anytime at the online form found at https://poudrevalleyrea.formstack.com/forms/2023rsvp

For more details about the annual meeting, visit PVREA online at https://pvrea.coop/annualmeeting