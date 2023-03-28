Wellington High School Summer Hiring Fair

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.Click to Donate
The first-ever Wellington High School hiring fair will be held on April 12 from 10 am -12 pm.
Businesses can meet with career-ready students while helping students make meaningful connections and gain work experience.
The high school is looking for partners to make this event a success.
Contact the work-based learning and career team for more details at 970.658.0815 or 970.472.2734 or register by following the QR Code in the flyer.
Be the first to comment