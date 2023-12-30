Chayah Consulting Announces Acquisition of Fort Collins-based Shear Engineering Corporation

Chayah Consulting Group, a leading Civil and Structural Engineering Company headquartered in Loveland, CO, has announced the successful acquisition of Shear Engineering Corp., a well-respected Engineering firm in Fort Collins founded in 1985. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Chayah Consulting’s ongoing commitment to being a leader in infrastructure and development while providing high-quality engineering and consulting services.

This strategic acquisition is expected to reinforce Chayah Consulting Group’s capacity to provide excellent services to their clients by synergizing core competencies, diversifying their services, and integrating the quantity of qualified staff, all while securing a quality and timely product.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shear Engineering to the Chayah Consulting culture,” said Cody Geisendorfer, Owner of Chayah Consulting Group. “We look forward to continuing a part of the late Brian Shear’s legacy who founded Shear Engineering; our values align very well in terms of design approach, exceptional client service, and team building. The acquisition will allow us to combine our strengths and expertise and reinforce our service offerings. We are well-positioned to continue providing competitive and quality engineering products and services on a larger scale.”

Chayah Consulting Group is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for Shear Engineering Corp. and its employees. Current customers of Shear Engineering can expect uninterrupted service and support during this transition.

Chayah Consulting has offices in Colorado, Arizona, and Florida and is licensed to do business in 16 states. The company specializes in full-service civil/structural engineering and consulting and has a diverse client portfolio, including commercial, religious, industrial, office, municipal, bridge, hospitality, and multi-family organizations.

Shear Engineering has been an icon in Northern Colorado for almost four decades, with upwards of 20 employees at its peak providing civil and structural engineering for projects such as the Guitar Center in Fort Collins, Lee Farm Subdivision in Loveland, and Old Town North in Fort Collins and multiple hotels, multifamily, and large residential homes and subdivisions along the front range and surrounding states.

For more information, please contact Cody Geisendorfer at (970) 578-0184, or visit www.chayah-cg.com.