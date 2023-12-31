Human Bean Northern Colorado Presents Community Donations to Serve 6.8

Although the temperature outside was chilly, hearts were warm inside as Human Bean Northern Colorado presented Serve 6.8 with boxes full of toy donations and a check for $480.88 on Monday, December 4.

The gifts were collected during The Human Bean’s toy drive held November 9 through December 3. Representatives from Serve 6.8 worked as guest baristas on November 9 at the 6180 E. Crossroads Boulevard location in Loveland to kick off the drive. On that day, 10% of sales were donated to Serve 6.8.

“This is one of our favorite give-back programs of the year,” said Assistant Director of Operations for Human Bean Northern Colorado, Krista Smith. “We hope the toys and money raised alleviate some of the financial stress the holidays can bring to parents in need, and we hope they put smiles on the faces of their children.”

Located in Loveland, Serve 6.8 is a Christian non-profit organization that specializes in mobilizing, resourcing, and connecting the local church to care for people in Northern Colorado. They partner with 50+ churches to provide direct care to those in need. For more information about Serve 6.8 visit serve68.org/.

About Human Bean Northern Colorado: Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now, with 10 locations, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in Northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.