Kiddie Academy of Windsor Donates to Realities for Children for the Holiday

Kiddie Academy of Windsor hosted a “Jolly Jamboree Tent Event” on Dec. 17, collecting from attendees more than 40 children’s items to donate to Realities for Children, which benefits at-risk children in Larimer County.

The event featured Santa, arts and crafts, face painting, an “Elfie” station, and more.

“Deciding to open our first Northern Colorado Kiddie Academy in Windsor has turned out to be an amazing experience,” said Nanette Cohen, Kiddie Academy of Windsor franchisee. “The Town of Windsor–all parties involved–has been wonderful and welcoming, Traverse builders out of Windsor is a top-notch crew, and we have already met many beautiful families at our tours.”