Christmas in July Arts & Crafts Fair Returns to Historic Livermore Community Hall

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weekend event brings artisan goods, bake sale, lunch—and free plant and seed swap—to Northern Colorado

LIVERMORE, CO — This weekend, the charming Livermore Community Hall—an enduring centerpiece of Northern Larimer County’s cultural life—will host the annual Christmas in July Arts and Crafts Fair. The event will take place on Saturday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, July 13, from noon to 4 p.m., at 2044 W County Road 74E.

Built 75 years ago, the Hall is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit devoted to fostering social connection and community events, from weddings and concerts to local classes and meetings. Nestled among the foothills with spectacular views of cedar and cottonwood trees and Steamboat Rock, the venue has become a beloved gathering place for Livermore’s residents.

The fair itself is free and open to all families and locals. You’ll find a variety of handmade crafts from Northern Colorado artisans—ideal for early holiday shopping or simply celebrating summer creativity.

The Livermore Woman’s Club will run a bake sale and serve lunch in the Hall’s kitchen throughout both days, offering homemade treats and savory dishes that support local efforts.

Additionally, on Saturday, July 12, from 9:00 a.m. to noon, the Community Hall lawn will host a free Plant and Seed Swap. Gardeners are invited to bring pest-free seeds and plants to trade, offering a valuable opportunity to expand their gardens and share gardening tips with fellow enthusiasts.

The Hall’s ongoing mission is to connect community members across generations. By gathering for events like this, Livermore residents reinforce the bonds that keep small towns vibrant in Northern Colorado.

Learn more about this event and other Northern Colorado happenings by visiting northfortynews.com or livermorecommunityclub.org.