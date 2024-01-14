Classical-Education Forum Hosted by Area Schools

A collaboration of Northern Colorado primary and secondary schools has banded together to host a public forum on Thursday, February 15th, 2024, at 6:30 PM at CSU’s Canvas Stadium for individuals interested in learning more about the national resurgence of “classical education” in k-12 schools.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

The event features keynote speaker Tracy Lee Simmons, author of the foundational 2007 book Climbing Parnassus: A New Apologia for Greek and Latin. Representatives from participating schools will be on hand to answer questions about enrollment, job openings, and scheduling school tours.

Entitled “Choosing Better Schools: A Classical-Education Presentation on Why Smart Parents Flock to Them,” the event is in response to what organizers see as a surge of non-academic and anti-intellectual content infiltrating American public schools. Simmons’ lecture will address questions like, “What makes a better school?” “Why are more parents sending their children to them,” and “What local options are there?”

The gathering will give attendees a clearer understanding of classically oriented schooling and showcase local options in private schools, charter schools, micro-schools, and homeschool networks. Academic leaders and professional classroom instructors will offer insights into the current k-12 marketplace and describe strategies their schools deploy to fortify students with stronger academic advantages.

Participating institutions include Loveland Classical Schools, Ascent Classical Academy, Paideia School of Wisdom, Christian Core Academy, Trinity Lutheran School, St. John Paul II Catholic High School, Ridgeview Classical Schools, The Daniels Fund, and Liberty Common School.

For detailed information about the event, visit https://www.libertycommon.org/about/news-and-events/choosing-better-schools. Other institutions interested in participating are welcome and encouraged to contact organizers to coordinate beforehand.

Whether a seasoned advocate of classical education or curious to learn more, “Choosing Better Schools” promises to be a valuable experience for all parents, educators, and aspiring professionals.

Event Details:

Event Name: Choosing Better Schools: A Classical Education Presentation on Why Smart Parents Flock to Them

Date: Thursday, February 15th, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM

Venue: Stadium Club, CSU Canvas Stadium, 751 W Pitkin St, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Admission: Free