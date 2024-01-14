Platte River Opens Annual Scholarship to Students Pursuing Energy Studies

Platte River Power Authority (Platte River) has announced the opening of the annual Roy J. Rohla Memorial Scholarship for students who are interested in pursuing a postsecondary education and career focused on electric energy.

The annual $6,000 scholarship is offered through the RMEL Foundation, and applications are due by Feb. 9, 2024.

“On behalf of Platte River, I am proud to offer this scholarship for the 10th consecutive year,” says Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River. “Supporting students who are pursuing education and careers in energy is important for the future of our organization, our region, and our industry.”

Students interested in applying for this scholarship must be enrolled in either a two-year or four-year higher education institution or a graduating high school student. While other scholarships are available through the RMEL Foundation, the Roy J. Rohla scholarship applicants must have a permanent home address within Platte River’s service region, including the municipalities of Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, and Loveland.

Students who apply for an RMEL scholarship will be added to the National Electric Energy Career Jump Start Directory. With their permission, every applicant’s listing will be shared with hundreds of RMEL member companies, which could lead to internship or employment opportunities within the energy industry. For more information and how to apply, visit rmelfoundation.org/scholarships.

The Platte River/RMEL Foundation scholarship is named after Roy J. Rohla, the engineering manager and plant manager at Platte River’s Rawhide Energy Station, during his 20-year career with the utility.

“Roy was a lifelong learner and encouraged his coworkers to pursue educational opportunities to enhance their skills and further their careers,” adds Frisbie. “This scholarship enables his legacy to live on in the students who share his values.”

Platte River Power Authority is a not-for-profit, community-owned public power utility that generates and delivers safe, reliable, environmentally responsible, and financially sustainable energy and services to Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, and Loveland, Colorado, for delivery to their utility customers.