Coloradans Brace for Economic Strain, CPI Survey Finds



By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As spring unfolds across Northern Colorado, economic uncertainty is top-of-mind for many residents. A newly released statewide survey by the Colorado Polling Institute (CPI) reveals a cautious—and in many cases, pessimistic—outlook among voters when it comes to both the national and state economies.

According to the poll, conducted March 27–31, more than eight in ten Coloradans expect Colorado’s economy to either get worse (47%) or stay the same (38%) in the next year. Outlook for the U.S. economy was even gloomier, with 54% predicting it will worsen, and only 16% believing it will hold steady.

The full results from the CPI survey offer a snapshot of the mood among 615 likely 2026 voters, and they reflect the kinds of conversations we’re hearing locally—from Fort Collins to Loveland and across the Front Range.

“Even before recent federal tariff announcements, voters saw dark clouds on the nation’s economic horizon,” said Kevin Ingham, Principal of Aspect Strategic, the Democratic half of the bipartisan team behind the survey. “Many seem to think Colorado will get caught up in that storm.”

Top Issues for Coloradans

When asked what issues the state government should prioritize, the responses highlighted the ongoing challenges across Northern Colorado communities:

Housing affordability (9% in 2025, slightly down from 11% in 2024)

(9% in 2025, slightly down from 11% in 2024) Schools and education (9%, up from 6%)

(9%, up from 6%) Homelessness (8%, down from 12%)

(8%, down from 12%) Immigration (8%, down from 14%)

(8%, down from 14%) Cost of living (7%, up from 5%)

“Housing affordability is cutting across party lines,” said Lori Weigel of New Bridge Strategy, the Republican pollster on the team. “More than two-thirds of voters believe it’s a very big problem.”

Transportation and Trust in Government

The CPI survey also tapped into voters’ preferences on state infrastructure. A majority (55%) supported expanding public transit options rather than building more roads (45%)—a significant finding as budget cuts threaten services like Bustang and local transit expansions in areas like Fort Collins and Greeley.

There’s also been a notable rise in trust toward public institutions. Trust in state government increased by 10% over last year, while local governments and even Colorado journalists saw trust levels climb by 9%.

However, skepticism remains high in certain corners:

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is distrusted by 54%, with 49% saying they distrust it “a lot.”

is distrusted by 54%, with 49% saying they distrust it “a lot.” Scientists (69%) and public health officials (53%) still hold strong trust ratings.

and still hold strong trust ratings. Labor unions were more trusted than not, but many voters were neutral or unsure.

Colorado’s Political Landscape

The poll showed Democrats faring better than Republicans in favorability:

Gov. Jared Polis : +9 net favorability

: +9 net favorability Sen. Michael Bennet : +14

: +14 Rep. Lauren Boebert: -34

Meanwhile, 84% of voters remain proud to be Coloradans—unchanged from last year—and 71% say they’re proud to be Americans. A notable 32% identify as MAGA supporters, and among them, pride in being American spikes to 95%.

More results—focusing on national issues and party politics—are expected later this week. A reporter webinar will be hosted by CPI on Thursday at 9 a.m. MT. Register here.

For complete toplines and crosstabs, visit the Colorado Polling Institute’s website.