Longmont Teen Missing Since 2014: Where Is Nicole Silvers?

Nicole Silvers vanished from Longmont, Colorado

It’s been over a decade since 16-year-old Nicole Silvers vanished from Longmont, Colorado, and the mystery still haunts Northern Colorado.

Nicole was last seen in 2014. At the time, her mother reported her as a runaway. But as the years passed, concern shifted. With no credible sightings and no clear trail, authorities now suspect foul play in her disappearance.

There is no known suspect and no clear motive—only the silence left behind.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office recently released the most updated age-progressed image of Nicole, depicting what she may look like today at 23 years old. This image is a vital tool in keeping the case alive and in the public eye.

If you think you’ve seen Nicole or have any information, even if it seems minor, it could help bring answers to a family that’s been waiting far too long.

How You Can Help:

Call Detective Byron Kastilahn directly at (970) 400-2827

directly at Call the Weld County tip line at (970) 304-6464

at Email tips to: [email protected]

For more about the ongoing efforts to locate missing persons in Northern Colorado, visit the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons page.

Let’s bring Nicole home. Your eyes, your voice, your tip could make the difference.

