Hazardous Weather: Frigid Temperatures and Snow Predicted Throughout Colorado

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook and Windchill Advisory for North East and North Central Colorado.

...MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF MOUNTAIN SNOW, ALONG WITH ARCTIC COLD... .Several rounds of snow and blowing snow will occur in the mountains over the next several days, some of which will be heavy. The first round of snow this morning will taper off by afternoon. Then, another round will develop in the mountains tonight and increase through Friday and Friday night. That will combine with strong winds gusts of 50 to 70 mph above timberline to produce widespread blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility, and dangerous travel conditions. While the snow may taper off later Saturday, another round of heavier snow is likely to develop Saturday night and continue through Sunday. On the plains, arctic cold will settle across the area Friday night into Saturday, with dangerously cold wind chill readings expected to last all the way through Tuesday morning. This will be an extended cold snap, resulting in a heightened risk of frostbite and hypothermia for people with prolonged outdoor exposure, and an increased burden on outdoor animals. Periods of light snow in lower elevations starting Friday night will lead to slick roads at times through this weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast for Fort Collins shows a 30 percent chance of snow after 11 am on Friday. During the day, NWS predicts it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values are forecsted as low as -6. Wind is forecasted at 13 to 18 mph, increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Friday evening, there is a 50 percent chance of snow. NWS says it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Wind chill values will be as low as -19. The forecast says there will be a North-Northwest wind of 10 to 16 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. A new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

The NWS has also issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook, with extended predictions modeling heavy snow in the mountains and frigid temperatures for the next week.