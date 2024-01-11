Hazardous Weather: Frigid Temperatures and Snow Predicted Throughout Colorado

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook and Windchill Advisory for North East and North Central Colorado.
...MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF MOUNTAIN SNOW, ALONG WITH ARCTIC COLD... .Several rounds of snow and blowing snow will occur in the mountains over the next several days, some of which will be heavy. The first round of snow this morning will taper off by afternoon. Then, another round will develop in the mountains tonight and increase through Friday and Friday night. That will combine with strong winds gusts of 50 to 70 mph above timberline to produce widespread blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility, and dangerous travel conditions. While the snow may taper off later Saturday, another round of heavier snow is likely to develop Saturday night and continue through Sunday. On the plains, arctic cold will settle across the area Friday night into Saturday, with dangerously cold wind chill readings expected to last all the way through Tuesday morning. This will be an extended cold snap, resulting in a heightened risk of frostbite and hypothermia for people with prolonged outdoor exposure, and an increased burden on outdoor animals. Periods of light snow in lower elevations starting Friday night will lead to slick roads at times through this weekend.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Denver/Boulder CO
327 AM MST Thu Jan 11 2024
Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.
BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!Click to Donate
COZ030>051-121030-
Jackson County Below 9000 Feet-
West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet-
Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet-
South and East Jackson/Larimer/North and Northeast Grand/
Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet-
South and Southeast Grand/West Central and Southwest Boulder/
Gilpin/Clear Creek/Summit/North and West Park Counties Above
9000 Feet-Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet-
Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet/Gilpin/Clear
Creek/Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet-
Central and Southeast Park County-
Larimer County Below 6000 Feet/Northwest Weld County-
Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet/West Broomfield
County-
North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet/Denver/West Adams and
Arapahoe Counties/East Broomfield County-
Elbert/Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet-
Northeast Weld County-Central and South Weld County-Morgan County-
Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties-
North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet/North Lincoln
County-
Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet/South Lincoln County-
Logan County-Washington County-Sedgwick County-Phillips County-
327 AM MST Thu Jan 11 2024
…MORE MOUNTAIN SNOW TODAY AND FRIDAY…
…ARCTIC COLD AND MORE SNOW FOR THE WEEKEND…
This hazardous weather outlook is for northeast and north central
Colorado.
.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight
Snow in the mountains will taper off to light snow showers by this
afternoon. Additional accumulations this morning will range from
1 to 3 inches. In the lower elevations, areas of light snow or
flurries can be expected, with the highest chance of snow over the
northeast plains and across the Palmer Divide.
It will turn breezy and colder behind a cold front this morning.
High temperatures will range from the upper teens through mid 20s
over most of the plains, and between 5 and 20 over the majority of
the mountains and high mountain valleys.
Snow will increase again in the mountains tonight, with hazardous
travel conditions due to snow covered roads and blowing snow.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday
Colder air arrives extending to the foothills and plains this
weekend. Multiple rounds of light snow and little warming should
lead to highs in the single digits both Saturday and Sunday. Wind
chill readings during this period will be dangerously cold, with
frostbite potential on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
For the mountains and valleys, light to moderate snowfall
continues through early next week with two periods of heaviest
snowfall occurring Friday night and Sunday morning. Hazardous
travel conditions of blowing snow could occur especially along
mountain passes due to wind gusts up to 50-65 mph both Friday and
Saturday.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…
Spotter activation will not be needed today or tonight, but any
mountain snowfall reports will be appreciated.
Be the first to comment