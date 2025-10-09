Colorado’s First Slice House by Tony Gemignani Opens in Loveland October 11

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

World-renowned pizza champion brings award-winning pies and local flavor to Northern Colorado

LOVELAND, Colo. — Northern Colorado pizza lovers are about to get a slice of world-class flavor. Slice House by Tony Gemignani — the fast-casual franchise created by 13-time World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani — will open its first Colorado location in Loveland on Saturday, October 11, at 1385 Sculptor Drive in the Van de Water Plaza.

The grand opening begins at 11 a.m., featuring an appearance by Gemignani himself, a Slice House hat giveaway to the first 50 guests, and a raffle to win a year’s worth of free pizza.

A New Culinary Destination for Loveland

Franchise owners and Loveland residents Michael Tingus and Dean Crescenzi are leading the local launch, bringing Gemignani’s famous pizza styles — including New York, Sicilian, Grandma, and Detroit — to the Front Range. The menu also features gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options, as well as fresh pastas, wings, salads, craft beer, and wine.

In true Gemignani fashion, the Loveland location will debut a signature local recipe, the Colorado Kid, created with Tingus and Crescenzi. Available by the slice only, the pizza features Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, applewood-smoked bacon, buffalo sausage, onions, Romano cheese, oregano, and garlic oil — an indulgent nod to Colorado’s bold flavors.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the community of Loveland,” said Gemignani. “It’s an honor to bring our first location in the Mountain West to such a vibrant city.”

Pizza Display at Slice House (Photo by Gamma Nine)

Designed for Locals and Visitors Alike

Slice House Loveland features indoor seating for 22 guests and an outdoor patio seating area for 50, overlooking the Rocky Mountains. Open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the restaurant also provides takeout, online ordering, and delivery options.

Crescenzi added, “With our prime location in Van de Water Plaza, Slice House Loveland is ready to become a local hotspot for residents, visitors, and anyone heading toward the Rockies — whether for a quick slice or a family meal.”

A Growing National Brand Meets Northern Colorado

The new Loveland restaurant marks Slice House’s 25th location nationwide, adding to its growing footprint of over 140 restaurants open or in development. The Van de Water Plaza location joins an energetic mix of retail and dining destinations, including Firehouse Subs, MetroLux Theatres, and Paradice Cream, just minutes from Lake Loveland, Benson Sculpture Garden, and the Loveland Museum.

Gemignani’s restaurants have earned global recognition, including multiple top rankings on the 50 Top Pizza USA 2025 and 50 Top Pizza World 2025 lists.

For more information, visit www.slicehouse.com or follow @SliceHouseFrontRange on Instagram and @SliceHouseLoveland on Facebook.