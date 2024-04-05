Competitive Grant Application Period Now Open for Agricultural Leadership Development

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Applications are now accepted for the 2024 round of the NextGen Ag Leadership Grants, which provides funding to programs that support the next generation in agriculture through scholarships, career development, and other training opportunities. Grant funding is available to agricultural organizations and educational institutions that support leadership opportunities for people going into the broad and diverse agricultural industry.

“To create sustainable food systems that can feed our communities and the nation, we need a strong workforce led by talented people who are invested in the long term success of Colorado agriculture,” said Amanda Laban, Director of CDA’s Markets Division. “The NextGen Ag Leadership program invests in aspiring ag leaders who are ready to tackle future challenges to a resilient food and farming system.”

Programs qualifying for NextGen Ag Leadership grants must help lead people into careers in the food and agriculture industry and help prepare them to become leaders of tomorrow. Applications will be accepted from agricultural organizations and educational institutions that can show their proposed programs meet one or more of CDA’s strategic program priorities, which are:

Developing individual leadership and/or entrepreneurial skills. Examples might include established leadership and training programs.

Enhancing organizational leadership and capacity building. Examples might include agricultural organizations seeking to develop leaders internally.

Creating educational and/or training opportunities. Examples might include organizations providing NextGen educational and/or training, conferences wanting to offer scholarships, community colleges and other educational entities offering financial assistance for youth pursuing education in a food or agricultural program.

To answer questions about this new grant program, CDA will hold an informational webinar about the grant program on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 1 pm MDT. Any organizations interested in learning more can register for the webinar. Individuals are not eligible to apply for funding.

Applications are accepted digitally until 5:00 pm on Thursday, May 2, 2024. You can apply at ag.colorado.gov/nextgen.

A CDA committee will review the applications and winning applicants will be notified by June 3, 2024.

More information about the program, including the link to the online application, can be found at ag.colorado.gov/nextgen. If you have additional questions about this program, please reach out to Joanne Hernandez.