Windsor Police Provide Update Regarding Drive-by Shooting, Pursuit

The Windsor Police Department (WPD) is providing further information regarding a drive-by shooting in Windsor last Thursday afternoon, which culminated in a high-speed pursuit and apprehension of the suspect in northern Weld County.

At 2:49 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2024, WPD officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 600 block of Gyrfalcon Ct. in east Windsor. Bystanders reported an individual in a pickup truck fired four to seven rounds at a building in the area, which was occupied at the time. A worker was also outside the building when the gunshots began. No injuries were reported in the incident, but the building and several vehicles did sustain minor damage.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the immediate area surrounding the shooting but was lifted by officers approximately two hours later.

A short time after the first incident, at 3:39 p.m., two motorists traveling near the Intersand America Corp. building on WCR 23 near Eastman Park Dr. in Windsor reported a male in a similar pickup truck brandishing a firearm at them. The motorists were able to provide law enforcement with a license plate number, which belonged to 39-year-old Kyle Bertsch of Windsor.

Upon identification of Bertsch as the suspect from both incidents, WPD began working with other area agencies to locate him. Bertsch was eventually spotted by officers with the Severance Police Department and a pursuit was initiated after Bertsch failed to yield.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the police departments of Severance, Eaton, and Ault, engaged in the pursuit, which lasted for nearly an hour. Several law enforcement vehicles were damaged in the course of the pursuit. Eventually, Bertsch’s 2017 Ford F-350 pickup became disabled in a field in unincorporated northern Weld County. Bertsch immediately surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers with the Windsor Police Department did not participate in the pursuit, as the pursuit never entered WPD’s jurisdiction.

Upon his arrest, Bertsch has been charged with the following:

C.R.S. 18-2-101: Attempted second degree murder, a Class 3 Felony

C.R.S. 18-3-206: Menacing (two counts), a Class 5 Felony

C.R.S. 18-3-208: Reckless endangerment, a Class 2 Misdemeanor

C.R.S. 18-6-803.5: Violation of protection order, a Class 2 Misdemeanor

C.R.S. 18-12-108: Possession of weapons by previous offender, a Class 5 Felony.

As with all cases, Bertsch is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Bertsch is currently being held at the Weld County Jail in Greeley pending his arraignment. Bond has been set at $5 million for the charges in Windsor’s jurisdiction, though Bertsch is also being held on bond in several cases from other agencies.

Anyone with information they believe may be relevant to the investigation and who has not already spoken with investigators is asked to contact Det. Thomas Olson at 970-302-8727 or by email at tolson@windsorgov.com.

For more information about the Windsor Police Department, visit windsorpd.com.