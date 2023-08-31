Construction Begins on New, Collaborative 0-18 Child Care and After-School Care Campus in Loveland

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

A new era in offering child care, after-school care, and inclusive family services at one central campus location officially kicked off last week. Renovations began at the site formerly occupied by New Vision Charter School at 2500 E 1st Street. Currently called the Loveland Youth Campus, naming opportunities are available for the entire site. Attached to the current Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County Loveland-Pulliam Club, the campus will provide child care, after-school care, and youth development services for children ages 0-18 with eventual plans to offer mental health services, bilingual resource navigation, culturally-attuned family services, and more based on neighborhood input. At capacity, the campus will serve more than 350 young people per day, focusing on children and families with the greatest need in the Loveland community.

“We’re so excited to see construction finally begin on this long-awaited project. We’re not only transforming a building, we are changing our approach to child care into one that is both community-driven and collaborative. BGCLC is proud to stand alongside our partners in this work, and we hope the community will show their support so we can open in 2024,” said Allison Hines, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County.

The initial phase of the campus concept is rooted in a partnership between BGCLC and Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center with collaboration from United Way of Larimer County and the Early Childhood Council of Larimer County.

United Way of Larimer County is leading the fundraising efforts to complete the $2M retrofit to meet current childcare licensing requirements. Initial supporters include the City of Loveland and SCHEELS, who have secured naming rights to the playground and first-floor lobby. Dohn Construction, a local leader and strong community supporter, is leading the renovations.

“There are so many connections between quality early education and long-term outcomes for children. When children have access to quality early learning programs, they start reading earlier, are more likely to graduate high school, and experience higher earnings into adulthood,” said Anne Lance, Executive Director of Teaching Tree Early Learning Center. “Teaching Tree and United Way have a long history of partnering to improve outcomes for our community’s littlest learners – and we’re grateful to lean on United Way to do the heavy lift of fundraising so we can focus on providing excellent programs and education delivered by skilled early childhood educators.”

Additional naming rights, sponsorship, and donor opportunities can be explored by contacting Christina Cooper, VP of Resource Development and Communications with United Way of Larimer County (ccooper@uwaylc.org or 970-988-2176).

“There’s never been a more critical time for collaboration among nonprofits who support children, youth, and families in Larimer County,” said Joy (formerly Deirdre) Sullivan, President and CEO of United Way of Larimer County. “The idea that families will be able to come to one campus for their out-of-school needs from the time their child is born until they graduate high school is innovative, exciting, and overdue. And this site is just the start.”

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County (BGCLC) is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The Club environment is a safe place staffed by trained professionals, offering premier youth development programs to youth ages 6-18. BGCLC provides services in Fort Collins, Estes Park, Loveland, and Wellington and serves over 2,500 youth annually. Thank you to our major partners Bank of Colorado and PFS Insurance Group, Sage Homes, and Dutch Bros. To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, visit www.begreatlarimer.org.

About United Way of Larimer County

United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) leads philanthropy in our community, ensuring that gifts of time, talent, and treasure address today’s greatest needs – and reduce tomorrow’s. A community’s needs change over time, which is why UWLC encourages nimble and innovative human services and a commitment to equity and inclusion. UWLC strives to strengthen our community by supporting youth & education, financial stability, community engagement, and nonprofit excellence in Larimer County. To learn more about United Way of Larimer County and how you can get involved with your local community, visit www.uwaylc.org.

About Early Childhood Council of Larimer County

Early Childhood Council of Larimer County (ECCLC) is an independent nonprofit organization that rallies support, resources, and awareness to ensure every young child in our community has quality early childhood experiences so they thrive from day one. We work tirelessly and strategically together with everyone important in a young child’s life, from parents to teachers, and from physicians to psychologists, to equitably modernize and prioritize early childhood experiences. We provide expert coaching and consultation, build leadership capacity, incubate innovative ideas, spearhead community collaboration, advocate for policies and funding, and design and pilot programs. To learn more about ECCLC, visit www.ecclc.org

About Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center

Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center provides quality, affordable, early childhood care for families of all socio-economic and cultural backgrounds. We believe in supporting families and strengthening our community by providing a safe, nurturing and supportive education for our children. We are honored to be a partner of the youth campus, offering 12 classrooms to children ages 6 weeks-5, serving a total of 204 children. This campus will help alleviate two critical issues families face when seeking childcare; capacity and affordability. To learn more about Teaching Tree, visit www.teaching-tree.org.