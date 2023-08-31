PENTATONIX LAUNCH HIGHLY ANTICIPATED HOLIDAY TOUR

Gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable holiday season, Pentatonix shares the details for their anxiously awaited 2023 North American Christmas tour, Pentatonix The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year, and a new holiday greatest hits album, The Greatest Christmas Hits (RCA). The tour will stop at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado, on November 19.

To elevate the fan experience, Pentatonix has partnered with Superfan to offer fans unique VIP experiences on the road this holiday season. VIP Superfan packages offer fans an array of exclusive benefits, including VIP tickets, an intimate Q&A with the band, exclusive merch items, a group photo with Pentatonix, and, in some packages, exclusive access to the band’s “Holidays Around the World” VIP party pre-show.

For tickets and more information, visit PTXOfficial.com

In tandem with the tour, Pentatonix will unveil their 12th overall full-length and seventh holiday album, The Greatest Christmas Hits, this fall. The album features 23 of the band’s top holiday songs and eight brand new, never-before-heard tracks – including one holiday original! Full tracklisting to be revealed soon!

Last year, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet completed their biggest and most successful Christmas arena tour thus far. Performing to the largest crowds they’ve ever headlined for, it sold out multiple dates across the country. Now, they pick up where they left off with Pentatonix The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year.

Recently, the group unveiled an upbeat and undeniable new original single entitled “I Rise.” It has just begun to pick up traction at DSPs.

The five-piece group just embarked on the latest leg of Pentatonix: The World Tour in North America. The tour crisscrosses North America from the East Coast to the West Coast for the next month until its conclusion on September 16 in Puyallup, WA, at the Washington State Fair.

Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Pentatonix as they usher the holidays in!