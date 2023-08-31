PENTATONIX LAUNCH HIGHLY ANTICIPATED HOLIDAY TOUR

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable holiday season, Pentatonix shares the details for their anxiously awaited 2023 North American Christmas tour, Pentatonix The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year, and a new holiday greatest hits album, The Greatest Christmas Hits (RCA). The tour will stop at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado, on November 19.
To elevate the fan experience, Pentatonix has partnered with Superfan to offer fans unique VIP experiences on the road this holiday season. VIP Superfan packages offer fans an array of exclusive benefits, including VIP tickets, an intimate Q&A with the band, exclusive merch items, a group photo with Pentatonix, and, in some packages, exclusive access to the band’s “Holidays Around the World” VIP party pre-show.
For tickets and more information, visit PTXOfficial.com.
In tandem with the tour, Pentatonix will unveil their 12th overall full-length and seventh holiday album, The Greatest Christmas Hits, this fall. The album features 23 of the band’s top holiday songs and eight brand new, never-before-heard tracks – including one holiday original! Full tracklisting to be revealed soon!
Last year, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet completed their biggest and most successful Christmas arena tour thus far. Performing to the largest crowds they’ve ever headlined for, it sold out multiple dates across the country. Now, they pick up where they left off with Pentatonix The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year.
Recently, the group unveiled an upbeat and undeniable new original single entitled “I Rise.” It has just begun to pick up traction at DSPs.
The five-piece group just embarked on the latest leg of Pentatonix: The World Tour in North America. The tour crisscrosses North America from the East Coast to the West Coast for the next month until its conclusion on September 16 in Puyallup, WA, at the Washington State Fair.
Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Pentatonix as they usher the holidays in!
Tickets for Pentatonix the Most Wonderful Tour of the Year went on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. MT. Tickets can be purchased at the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office at the Budweiser Events Center or at TREventsComplex.com.
About Pentatonix
As one of the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, Pentatonix reimagine, reinvigorate, and redefine a cappella. Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet—Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee—have reached unprecedented heights, toppling charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing everywhere from The White House and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to The Hollywood Bowl. Their catalog boasts back-to-back #1 albums on the Billboard 200, namely the gold certified Pentatonix [2015] and platinum-certified A Pentatonix Christmas [2016]. Internationally, these albums performed equally as well with five albums being certified gold, platinum, or double platinum in Canada and ranking in the Top 40 albums six times in New Zealand. Their single, “Hallelujah” also achieved international success as a platinum-certified single in Canada and gold-certified in Germany and Switzerland. They notably made history as “the first a cappella act to win ‘Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella’ at the GRAMMY® Awards” in 2015 and 2016. A year later, they earned another GRAMMY® Award in the category “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song “Jolene.”
Along the way, the collective also graced the stage of The Kennedy Center Honors for Tom Hanks, covering “That Thing You Do” as President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama watched from the crowd. Plus, they have collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and Lindsey Stirling, to name a few. Beyond standout awards show and late-night television appearances, Pentatonix leapt onto the big screen with a cameo in the blockbuster Pitch Perfect 2. Not to mention, they have supported organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Do it for the Love Foundation, and more.
About the Budweiser Events Center
The OVG360 managed Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch Events Complex, located in Loveland, Colorado, is a 6,800 seat multi-purpose venue, which opened in September 2003, and is home to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. This multi-purpose facility can host concert settings in various capacities, hockey, basketball, indoor football, family shows, rodeos, trade shows and flexible set-ups to accommodate any event. The Budweiser Events Center, less than an hour drive from Denver and Cheyenne, Wyoming, has become the focal point for sports and entertainment in Northern Colorado.
