Credit Union of Colorado Foundation Awards $50,000 in College Scholarships

Credit Union of Colorado Foundation has announced the 2024 winners of its annual college scholarship program. The Foundation awarded ten students with a $5,000 annual scholarship totaling $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2024/2025 school year. Fort Collins winner Ariella Maroni will use the scholarship to help pay for her college education at Duke University.

“We are honored to provide financial support to college students from communities throughout Colorado,” says Phil Smith, board chair of the Credit Union of Colorado Foundation and President and CEO of Credit Union of Colorado. “This year’s recipients are not only accomplished academically but also dedicated volunteers who serve their schools and communities. The future is bright with these students who will no doubt make lasting impacts in both their careers and communities.”

Scholarship eligibility was extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester. Candidates were required to maintain a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate and demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community.

This year’s scholarship winners include:

Grace Evans, Parker – attending Colorado State University

Mary Hollyn Knorr, Lafayette – attending Miami University, Oxford Ohio

Ariella Maroni, Fort Collins – attending Duke University

Isabella Mastreno, Castle Rock – attending San Diego State University

Caleb Merson, Denver – attending Colorado State University

Megan Neton, Craig – attending Colorado College

Mia Portillo, Denver – attending George Washington University

Ellie Roadifer, Littleton – attending Purdue University

Payton TerEick, Lone Tree – attending University of Florida

Abigail Umbenhouer, Erie – attending Purdue University

About Credit Union of Colorado Foundation

Founded in 2012, Credit Union of Colorado Foundation supports education through college scholarships and educator grants. The Foundation reflects and honors Credit Union of Colorado’s legacy of philanthropic commitment to its members and the communities where they reside.