Northern Colorado Agencies Partner to Host a Wellness Summit for the Veteran Community

Larimer County Behavioral Health Services and the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment are partnering with the Northern Colorado and Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, Imagine Zero, and the Alliance for Suicide Prevention to host a one-day wellness summit for Veterans, caregivers, and family members, and Veteran service providers. This event seeks to honor veterans and their families’ experiences, strengths, and difficulties.

Connect with Intention: A Wellness Summit for the Veteran Community will be held on August 15 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins. The event is free to attend, and lunch will be provided to those registered at www.bit.ly/veterans2023.

Sessions will focus on topics related to well-being, including information about suicide prevention, access to care, and harm reduction. Experiential activities will be provided to create new opportunities for belonging and connectedness within the local Veteran community.

According to a 2022 report published by the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the Veteran suicide rate in Colorado was significantly higher than both the national Veteran suicide rate and the national general population suicide rate.

A national survey by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that many people feel ashamed of their challenges or worry that others will not be sympathetic to their conditions. The goal of Connect with Intention: A Wellness Summit for the Veteran Community is to provide a forum for Veterans, caregivers and family members, and Veteran service providers to connect and share resources in support of Veteran well-being.

