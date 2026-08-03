CSU Researchers Earn DOE Awards for AI Innovation

Two Colorado State University research teams will advance artificial intelligence for weather science and resilient power grids through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Genesis Mission.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State University researchers have earned two prestigious Phase I Genesis Mission awards from the U.S. Department of Energy, supporting innovative projects that use artificial intelligence to improve weather science and modernize energy systems.

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One CSU-led team will develop a first-of-its-kind AI foundation model to better understand how ice-containing clouds produce precipitation. A second CSU team will contribute to AURORA-AI, a University of Alaska Fairbanks project focused on improving the reliability and efficiency of remote power grids.

“These projects represent the kind of bold, collaborative science needed to accelerate discovery on our most complex challenges,” said Cassandra Moseley, CSU vice president for research.

The atmospheric science project is led by Christine Chiu, professor in CSU’s Department of Atmospheric Science, with Haonan Chen serving as co-principal investigator. Researchers will combine AI with Department of Energy observation data to create a reusable model that could improve weather forecasting, water resource management and future atmospheric research.

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“This project will provide the scientific community with a fundamentally new way to understand how ice-containing clouds produce precipitation,” Chiu said.

CSU’s contribution to the AURORA-AI project is led by Zongjie Wang, director of the Grid Modernization Initiative at CSU’s Energy Institute, and Tim Hansen, associate professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Their work will develop AI tools that help remote microgrids forecast energy demand, improve reliability and optimize power generation.

The awards were announced July 22 at the Genesis Mission Summit in Washington, D.C.

Source: Colorado State University

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