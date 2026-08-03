Matilda Brings Magic to Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

Tony Award-winning musical celebrates imagination, courage, and childhood wonder in Johnstown

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. – Audiences of all ages can experience the award-winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical this week at Candlelight Dinner Playhouse in Johnstown. Inspired by Roald Dahl’s beloved novel, the Tony Award-winning production tells the story of an extraordinary young girl who uses her intelligence, courage, and imagination to change her life.

Community Message

Filled with energetic dance numbers, memorable songs, and colorful performances, Matilda celebrates the magic of childhood and the power of standing up for what’s right. The production has become a favorite with families and theater fans since its Broadway debut.

Performances begin at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with additional performances throughout the week at Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive in Johnstown. Tickets range from $55 to $93.

For showtimes and tickets, visit Candlelight Dinner Playhouse.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Source: Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

🎭 Love Local Arts & Entertainment? From live theater and concerts to festivals and community events, North Forty News keeps you connected to the performances and experiences that make Northern Colorado thrive. Stay informed with our free Daily Update, delivered to your inbox each morning. Subscribe to the Free Daily Update