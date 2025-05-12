CSU to Celebrate 5,000 Graduates at First-Ever University-Wide Spring Commencement at Canvas Stadium

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins gears up to host thousands as Colorado State University marks a historic graduation weekend, May 15–18

FORT COLLINS, CO – Colorado State University will honor nearly 5,000 graduates during a reimagined Spring Commencement celebration May 15–18, marking the university’s first-ever University-wide Commencement in nearly three decades. Held at Canvas Stadium on Friday, May 16 at 4:30 p.m., the milestone event is expected to bring more than 35,000 visitors to Fort Collins.

(Photo courtesy Colorado State University)

This year’s event breaks tradition with a new single-ceremony format that unites all colleges and departments for one major celebration each spring. CSU President Amy Parsons noted the transformation reflects the university’s growing spirit and inclusivity.

(Photo courtesy Colorado State University)

“Commencement is a moment of pride not just for our students and their supporters, but for our entire university and the broader community,” Parsons said. “We invite the community to wear green and gold and celebrate this historic occasion with us.”

(Photo courtesy Colorado State University)

The ceremony, featuring CSU alumnus and national journalist Eugene Daniels as keynote speaker, will also be livestreamed. Daniels’ return to Fort Collins highlights CSU’s legacy of shaping influential leaders.

Community Traffic and Business Impact

The large-scale event will create traffic congestion near CSU’s main campus, especially on May 16. Residents and businesses should plan accordingly, as special parking permits will be enforced, and area restaurants will likely experience increased demand. Residence hall move-out traffic throughout the week of May 12 will further contribute to congestion.

(Photo courtesy Colorado State University)

CSU is encouraging community members to stay informed and plan by reviewing the following resources:

The official CSU Commencement website has full details for guests, participants, and the broader community.

(Photo courtesy Colorado State University)

Attribution: Source – Colorado State University