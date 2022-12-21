Northern Colorado Medical Society 2022 Physician of the Year Dr. Christie Reimer

Northern Colorado Medical Society

“Perhaps now more than ever it is important for physicians to lean in and lead conversations about health and healthcare on behalf of our patients. I am committed to health equity, particularly in this community where I live, work, and raise my children, and where we are training the next generation of physicians. The Northern Colorado Medical Society provides an opportunity to have a grassroots voice in organized medicine, and I am happy to return as an alumnus to the Board of Directors.”

Dr. Christie Reimer, Assistant Dean, University of Colorado School of Medicine at Colorado State University Branch Campus. Primary Care Physician, UCHealth Snow Mesa Internal Medicine, Fort Collins

The Northern Colorado Medical Society is happy to announce that Dr. Christie Reimer is the 2022 NCMS Physician of the Year. She is a general internal medicine physician in Fort Collins. She earned her MD at the University of South Dakota School of Medicine and completed her residency and chief year at the University of Kansas School of Medicine – Wichita. Before coming to Colorado, she was on faculty at the University of Kansas and then the University of Iowa as a clinician educator and Associate Residency Program Director. She joined Poudre Valley Internists in 2008, and that group has transitioned to now become Snow Mesa Internal Medicine – UCHealth Medical Group. She values advocacy on behalf of patients and has served as Governor of the Colorado Chapter of the American College of Physicians and President of the Northern Colorado Medical Society. She was a primary care medical director for UCHealth Medical Group and now sits on the Board of Directors. Currently, she is working as the Assistant Dean of Medical Education at the University of Colorado School of Medicine at the Colorado State University Branch Campus. She maintains a primary care practice three half days per week. She is a mom to Avery and Sam and a partner to Bill, and she loves good food, good music, and sunshine.

The Northern Colorado Medical Society is a physician member organization for physicians in Larimer and Weld County. The mission of the Northern Colorado Medical Society (NCMS) is to advocate on behalf of our physician members, to encourage a strong and healthy medical profession, and to improve the health and well-being of all people in our community. The Larimer County Medical Society and the Weld County Medical Society merged in 2013 to form the Northern Colorado Medical Society to serve the physicians of northern Colorado better.

We currently have over 1,000 physician members and focus on education, advocacy, partnership, membership engagement and support, and community health and wellness.

The Physician of the Year award is society’s highest honor. Nominations are accepted throughout the year. For more information on nominating an outstanding physician for 2023 please get in touch with NCMS Executive Director Crystal Goodman at crystal@nocomedsoc.org.