Fort Collins Educator Wins Prestigious Milken Award and $25K Prize

Liberty Common High School’s Chris Reynolds Recognized for Excellence in Education

FORT COLLINS, CO – March 7, 2025 – One Northern Colorado educator just received national recognition for his dedication to student success. Chris Reynolds, assistant principal at Liberty Common High School, has been awarded the Milken Educator Award, a prestigious honor often called the “Oscars of Teaching.” Along with the national recognition, Reynolds also received a $25,000 unrestricted cash prize.

Reynolds had no idea he was about to be honored when he stepped into a school assembly with Colorado Commissioner of Education Susana Córdova. The surprise was unveiled when Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley took the stage, changing Reynolds’ career forever.

Recognizing Leadership and Impact

Reynolds is Colorado’s sole Milken Award recipient for the 2024-25 season and the 95th educator in the state to earn this distinction since the program began in 1989. The award celebrates his instructional leadership, dedication to academic rigor, and deep commitment to student success.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



“Chris Reynolds helps maintain a culture of excellence at all levels at Liberty Common,” said Dr. Foley, herself a 1994 Indiana Milken Educator Award recipient. “Chris’ dedication to academic rigor, instructional leadership, and family involvement unifies the community around success for all.”

The Milken Educator Awards, established by the Milken Family Foundation, have honored more than 3,000 educators across the U.S. for nearly 40 years. With over $75 million awarded in cash prizes, the program aims to celebrate and elevate the teaching profession while inspiring talented individuals to pursue careers in education.

Who Is Chris Reynolds?

Reynolds wears many hats at Liberty Common High School. In addition to serving as assistant principal, he teaches AP Microeconomics and designed a new capstone senior-level course that allows students to earn AP or concurrent enrollment credit. Many of his students go on to pursue degrees in economics.

Beyond the classroom, Reynolds:

Mentors students through academic advising and graduation planning.

through academic advising and graduation planning. Coaches the Liberty Common cross-country team .

. Leads the Student Teacher Assistance Team (STAT) meetings to support students.

to support students. Serves on Liberty Common’s academic advisory and junior high expansion committees .

. Has reshaped the school’s physical education curriculum.

His impact has contributed to high student achievement, increased AP participation, and stronger graduation rates.

What’s Next for Reynolds?

As part of his Milken Educator Award, Reynolds will join an elite network of educators and attend the Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles from April 1-3, 2025. There, he will collaborate with top educators to further advance excellence in K-12 education.

The $25,000 cash prize can be used at his discretion, with past recipients investing in professional development, scholarships, or other impactful initiatives.

Learn More

To read more about Chris Reynolds’ recognition and the Milken Educator Awards, visit the official website: Milken Educator Awards.

For more local news and education updates in Northern Colorado, visit North Forty News.