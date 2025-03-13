Fire Destroys Chicken Coop in Northern Colorado, House Spared

WELLINGTON, CO – Early on March 12, fire crews responded to a structure fire near North County Road 5 and East County Road 66, where a fully engulfed chicken coop threatened a nearby home.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on March 12, 2025, Wellington Fire Protection District (WFPD) dispatched Engine 91, Engine 92, and UCH 203 to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames consuming the outbuilding, with fire dangerously close to the house.

Engine 91 quickly deployed an attack line to extinguish the fire and protect the structure, while Engine 92 provided additional support. Given the severity of the fire, crews requested assistance from Poudre Fire Authority, including an additional tender and engine.

Thanks to rapid response efforts, firefighters controlled the blaze before it could spread to the house. No injuries were reported, but unfortunately, several chickens and ducks were lost in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by WFPD.

Fire near North County Road 5 and East County Road 66 (Photo courtesy Wellington Fire Protection District)

“This has been a busy week for our crews, and we are incredibly grateful for the support of our mutual aid partners,” WFPD officials stated.

