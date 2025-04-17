Fort Collins Funeral Home Now Offers Human Composting Option

Goes Funeral Care Adds Natural Organic Reduction to Eco-Friendly Services

In a heartfelt commitment to both families and the planet, Fort Collins-based Goes Funeral Care has become the first provider in Colorado to offer Natural Organic Reduction (NOR), a process commonly known as human composting.

Owned by longtime community members Chris and Stephanie Goes, the funeral home has a long-standing reputation for blending traditional services with environmentally sensitive alternatives. Since 1996, the Goes family has helped Northern Colorado families honor loved ones with care, compassion, and respect—now adding a truly earth-conscious option to that legacy.

NOR is a 45-day process that transforms a body into nutrient-rich soil, offering a sustainable alternative to burial or cremation. This service is now available through a new partnership with Earth Funeral, a fully licensed and regulated company based in Auburn, Washington.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



“We’re pleased to be the first provider in Colorado to partner with Earth Funeral,” said Stephanie Goes. “They share our values and high standards.”

The Goes’ commitment to eco-friendly funeral practices began two decades ago with green burial options at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Collins. In 2023, the company introduced water cremation, which reduces the carbon footprint by 70% compared to traditional cremation.

Samantha Hinzmann, Goes Funeral Care’s water cremation specialist, has now also completed certification in Natural Organic Reduction through the Cremation Association of North America, preparing her for licensure as a Natural Reductionist in Colorado.

Chris Goes, a second-generation funeral director, emphasized that these offerings reflect the desires of the community. “This is something our families have asked for, and we’re listening,” he said. “Our ethics are our trademark.”

As Earth Day approaches, the team at Goes Funeral Care invites the public to learn more about green burial, water cremation, and Natural Organic Reduction by visiting goesfuneralcare.com.