Fort Collins Moves to Revitalize North College with Major Property Acquisition

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Urban Renewal Authority targets long-blighted site for redevelopment and community investment

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A key redevelopment effort is taking shape in North Fort Collins as the Fort Collins Urban Renewal Authority (FCURA) finalized the purchase of the long-vacant property at 1636 North College Avenue on July 15, 2025.

The 50,000-square-foot former grocery store, situated on 4.68 acres near Willox Lane, has remained vacant since 2014. Its decline has sparked years of community concern about blight and criminal activity. The acquisition marks a pivotal step in the city’s efforts to transform this underutilized site into a vibrant, community-centered space.

“The FCURA remains committed to blight remediation and making transformational investments in the North College neighborhood,” said Jeni Arndt, FCURA Chairperson and Mayor of Fort Collins. “After nearly four years of hard work, this acquisition marks the beginning of a promising new era residents have been eagerly waiting for. We are excited to continue our work with the neighborhood and community stakeholders to reimagine this property as a vibrant focal point for North College.”

Discussions with the property owner began in 2022, culminating in the signing of a purchase contract in December 2024. The following months included inspections and preliminary outreach.

While redevelopment plans have yet to be finalized, the FCURA is preparing to launch a broader community engagement effort. Priorities in these conversations will likely include new housing and the long-envisioned addition of a community center.

The city views this purchase as a foundation for larger revitalization efforts along the North College corridor, creating opportunities for economic development and improved quality of life for area residents.

To learn more about FCURA’s redevelopment plans and stay informed about public engagement opportunities, visit fcura.org.

Source: Fort Collins Urban Renewal Authority