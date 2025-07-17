Northern Colorado Sheriffs Urge Action on State Inmate Transfer Backlog

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County leads coalition pressuring Governor Polis to address jail overcrowding and underfunded inmate housing

A growing crisis in Colorado’s prison system has prompted Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams and 16 other sheriffs from across the state to call on Governor Jared Polis for urgent action. In a formal letter sent to the Governor’s office, the sheriffs highlight the ongoing backlog of inmate transfers from county jails to the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) — a problem they say is straining local resources and undermining public safety.

According to 2024 data, the cost of housing an inmate at the Weld County Jail is approximately $185.51 per day. However, the State of Colorado reimburses counties only $77.16 per inmate per day, covering just 41% of the actual cost. This $108.35 daily shortfall is absorbed by county governments and, by extension, local taxpayers.

“County jails were never designed—or funded—to house state inmates for extended periods,” the sheriffs wrote in their joint statement. “Yet we’re being forced to expand capacity and stretch already limited staff to accommodate inmates who should be in state custody. This isn’t just unsustainable—it’s unfair to local taxpayers.”

In Northern Colorado, the impact is particularly significant. Weld County’s jail continues to operate at full capacity, placing additional burdens on staff, facilities, and mental health resources. These challenges mirror those faced by neighboring counties, also grappling with delayed transfers and inadequate state funding.

The coalition of sheriffs is asking Governor Polis to take four specific actions:

Reduce the DOC transfer backlog by utilizing emergency beds or contracted facilities.

Adjust the daily reimbursement rate to match the actual cost of inmate care.

Expand mental health treatment capacity to support court-ordered evaluations and transfers.

Meet directly with sheriffs to identify collaborative, long-term solutions.

“This has been a systemic issue that has only gotten worse under the Polis administration,” said Sheriff Steve Reams. “At some point, this State must prioritize keeping the citizens safe by running an effective prison system.”

Sheriffs from El Paso, Pueblo, Douglas, Grand, Garfield, and several other counties joined Reams in signing the letter. The message is clear: Without immediate action from the state, local governments—and their citizens—will continue to bear the burden of a broken system.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office