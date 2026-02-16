Fort Collins Rotary Opens Arts Grants

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Up to $5,000 available for local nonprofits; applications due February 22

Fort Collins nonprofits focused on arts and culture have a new funding opportunity this winter: the Rotary Club of Fort Collins is opening its First Quarter 2026 Community Grant Program.

The grant cycle will award up to $5,000 to qualifying 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving the Fort Collins area. Most grants are expected to range between $1,000 and $3,000, with funding directed toward initiatives that enhance and enrich the community through arts and cultural programming.

Club leaders say the program reflects a continued investment in creative organizations that strengthen the region’s cultural landscape.

“Our Community Grant Program reflects Rotary’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Fort Collins through meaningful local partnerships,” said Kerrie Luginbill, Public Image Chair for the Rotary Club of Fort Collins. “We encourage eligible nonprofits making an impact in arts and culture to apply.”

Applications must be submitted in electronic PDF format by 5 p.m. on February 22, 2026, to [email protected]. Recipients will be notified and checks distributed beginning in March.

Full eligibility details and application materials are available at https://rotarycluboffortcollins.org/page/community-grants. Local nonprofits are encouraged to apply promptly and to share the opportunity with other organizations serving the Fort Collins community.

The Rotary Club of Fort Collins is part of Rotary International, a global network of community leaders dedicated to service above self. Through local service projects and grantmaking, the club works to improve lives and strengthen the Fort Collins community.

