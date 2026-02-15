Otter Shop and Walrus Ice Cream Host B.Y.O.B. Weekend

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community ice cream celebration returns to Old Town with photo booth, crafts, and character meet-and-greets

Fort Collins families can bring their favorite tumblers and their sweet tooth to Old Town this weekend as Walrus Ice Cream and Otter Shop team up for the 2nd Annual B.Y.O.B. — Bring Your OtterBox — event.

The all-day celebration runs Sunday, February 15, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Walrus Ice Cream, 125 W. Mountain Ave. Guests who bring any size OtterBox tumbler can have it filled with four scoops of house-made ice cream for $10. Vegan options are available, though toppings are not included in the promotion.

Beyond the ice cream deal, the event adds a festive, family-friendly atmosphere to downtown Fort Collins. Visitors can stop by a photo booth at the Otter Shop, take part in arts-and-crafts activities at Walrus Ice Cream, and meet Ollie the Otter and Wally the Walrus, who will be greeting guests between 2 and 5 p.m. along Mountain Avenue.

Organizers encourage attendees to follow @ottershop and @walrusicecream on Instagram for additional updates and event details.

Events like this continue to highlight the creative partnerships between locally owned businesses in Fort Collins, drawing residents and visitors into Old Town for a full day of community fun.

