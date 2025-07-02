Fort Collins School Supply Drive Supports Local Students

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Credit Union of Colorado collects donations for Poudre School District through July 29

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Families in Northern Colorado can find support this back-to-school season thanks to a community effort led by Credit Union of Colorado. Through July 29, the Fort Collins branch is collecting school supplies to benefit local students in the Poudre School District.

Community members are encouraged to drop off new, unused school supplies—including pencils, erasers, ruled notebooks, folders, and backpacks—at the Fort Collins Credit Union of Colorado branch located at 2420 E. Harmony Rd.

“With families feeling the pinch of rising costs, we’re proud to step in and support our neighbors,” said Madeline Sears, branch manager of the Fort Collins location. “We believe in giving every child the tools they need to succeed.”

Donations will directly benefit students in the Poudre School District, which serves more than 28,000 children across 54 schools in Northern Colorado. The district’s Future Ready Center offers a centralized hub for community programs and support services.

Founded in 1934, Credit Union of Colorado is one of the state’s largest member-owned financial institutions, with a long-standing commitment to community giving through monetary donations, sponsorships, and volunteerism. The organization operates 19 full-service locations across Colorado and supports educational initiatives through the Credit Union of Colorado Foundation.

For more information, visit cuofco.org.

Source: Credit Union of Colorado