Lane Closures Coming to East Horsetooth Road Starting July 7

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Roadwork to affect traffic between South College Avenue and Stover Street for several weeks

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Starting the week of July 7, Fort Collins drivers should prepare for lane closures and shifting traffic patterns as the City of Fort Collins Streets Department begins concrete repairs on East Horsetooth Road between South College Avenue and Stover Street.

The work is part of the city’s ongoing Street Maintenance Program and is expected to last 2–3 weeks, depending on weather conditions. Construction will primarily take place Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., though some work may occur outside of these hours or on weekends to accelerate completion.

During the repairs, traffic flow will be affected, and alternate routes are recommended. However, access to local businesses will remain open throughout the project.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to stay alert to changing traffic conditions and posted signage in the work zone.

For updates on the Street Maintenance Program, visit fcgov.com/smp. A full list of city construction impacts is available at fcgov.com/construction.

Source: City of Fort Collins Streets Department.