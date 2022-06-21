Grace Upon Grace Project Awarded $5,000 from Fort Collins Insurance through Liberty Mutual Insurance Company® and Safeco Insurance® 2022 Make More Happen™ Awards

Community’s Support Can Help Double the Donation to $10,000 by Sharing the Story on Social Media

Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have announced that Fort Collins Insurance has earned a 2022 “Make More Happen Award,” which recognizes its exceptional volunteerism with Grace Upon Grace Project and demonstrates its commitment to making a positive impact across their community. The award includes an initial $5,000 donation with a chance to double the amount to $10,000 that will directly benefit Grace Upon Grace Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing under-served families and infants diapers, wipes, and period products to live and grow with grace and dignity while addressing the roots of social inequities.

Starting Monday, June 6, the story of Fort Collins Insurance and Grace Upon Grace Project will be spotlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite at agentgiving.com/Fort-Collins-Insurance where supporters can vote to help the team reach their donation goal. If the featured story receives at least 500 votes— shares on social media and comments on their story—the donation will be increased to $10,000.

Fort Collins Insurance is dedicated to assisting Grace Upon Grace Project with providing necessities and education for females across the Northern Colorado community. The Project’s goal is to educate and end period poverty by working with local school districts to offer free supplies so that no girl misses school due to a period or must use inadequate products which can cause infections. In support of this goal, the agency volunteers its time by crafting period kits with encouraging hand-written notes, hosts donation drives, and donates monthly to help the organization purchase period products, diapers, and wipes.

“Supporting this nonprofit was a no-brainer for us and we absolutely love the education piece and getting into the schools that they are working with and seeing progress,” said Jackie Jackson, an agent for Fort Collins Insurance. “We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide Grace Upon Grace Project with much-needed funds to continue their impactful work.”

The $10,000 donation will fund the launch of the Project’s Northern Colorado Program which supports students experiencing chronic period poverty in their community who otherwise wouldn’t have access to these needed items by providing them three-month period kits. These funds will also help launch Grace Upon Grace Projects pilot program to equitable access to period products in school bathrooms.

“It warms our hearts to see the endless dedication our agents have for their nonprofit partners through their volunteering, fundraising, and overall awareness efforts,” said Brad Milley Safeco Insurance Mountain Region Senior Territory Manager. “The Make More Happen Awards allow our agents to make an even greater impact in Northern Colorado and we hope it motivates others to do the same.”

Throughout 2022, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award donating up to $370,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit, along with photos of an initiative they worked on.