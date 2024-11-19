Human Bean Northern Colorado Guest Barista Day To Benefit Finally Home

Human Bean Northern Colorado continues to add meaning to each customer’s visit with their Guest Barista days.
Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with 10 separate locations, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado.
On Thursday, December 5, 2024, ten percent of sales made at the 405 E. Main Street location in Windsor will be donated to Finally Home.
The nonprofit serves to equip foster, adoptive and kinship families to build healthy homes where children and youth can heal. Since their inception in 2008, more than 1,500 families have benefited from their programs and products, which are designed to give caregivers the tools they need to help the whole family thrive.
Representatives from Finally Home will be on site from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. to talk to customers and increase awareness of their mission. Any cash donations made by customers will also be donated to the nonprofit.
To learn more about Finally Home visit finallyhome.net/.
For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.
The Human Bean, Coffee is Where We Start
Locations:
6505 W 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634
405 E Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550
6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO 80538
2610 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634
3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634
3310 23rd Avenue, Evans, CO 80620
Hwy 85, LaSalle, CO 80645
1822 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525
821 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524
8121 6th Street, Wellington, CO 80549
Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.
BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!Click to Donate
Be the first to comment