Human Bean Northern Colorado Guest Barista Day To Benefit Finally Home

Human Bean Northern Colorado continues to add meaning to each customer’s visit with their Guest Barista days.

Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with 10 separate locations, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado.

On Thursday, December 5, 2024, ten percent of sales made at the 405 E. Main Street location in Windsor will be donated to Finally Home.

The nonprofit serves to equip foster, adoptive and kinship families to build healthy homes where children and youth can heal. Since their inception in 2008, more than 1,500 families have benefited from their programs and products, which are designed to give caregivers the tools they need to help the whole family thrive.

Representatives from Finally Home will be on site from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. to talk to customers and increase awareness of their mission. Any cash donations made by customers will also be donated to the nonprofit.

To learn more about Finally Home visit finallyhome.net/.

For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

