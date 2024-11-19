Northern Colorado’s I-25 Express Lane Closure: What You Need to Know

By Blaine Howerton | Northfortynews.com

Northern Colorado drivers, brace yourselves—big changes are coming to your commute. As part of the ongoing I-25 North Express Lanes Project, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has announced the closure of a critical section of the Express Lane between Mead and Berthoud.

This closure, effective immediately, is set to last until late 2028, impacting thousands of daily commuters.

What’s Happening and Why?

The I-25 North Express Lanes Project aims to transform one of the busiest corridors in Northern Colorado. The project includes widening the interstate, adding Express Lanes, and improving access points to reduce congestion and enhance safety. According to CDOT, this specific closure is necessary to allow crews to expand the highway, install advanced traffic management systems, and rebuild several bridges in the area.

“We know this will inconvenience drivers, but this closure is critical for the long-term success of the project,” said Jamie Speer, CDOT’s project spokesperson. “Our goal is to deliver a modernized, efficient transportation system that will benefit Northern Colorado for decades to come.”

Impact on Commuters

For daily drivers, the closure means adjusting routines. Traffic will be rerouted to general-purpose lanes, which may experience slower speeds, particularly during peak hours. To help alleviate the burden, CDOT encourages drivers to consider alternative routes and explore public transportation options.

“We’re urging everyone to plan ahead and allow extra time for their trips,” Speer added. “We’re also working closely with local transit providers to enhance bus service along the corridor.”

What’s Next?

The project is a massive undertaking, with a price tag of over $1.6 billion. Once completed, the corridor will feature an Express Lane in each direction, wider shoulders, and new pedestrian and bicycle crossings.

“This is about more than just moving cars faster,” Speer emphasized. “We’re building a multimodal transportation network that supports all users.”

How to Stay Informed

CDOT is committed to keeping the public informed throughout the project. Regular updates, including construction schedules and detour information, can be found on the official project website.

📍 Visit: CDOT I-25 North Express Lanes Project